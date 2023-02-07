Rotimi Ige

Superstar Producer and Media Personality, Don Jazzy is promoting the latest innovative offering to hit the music market, MusicSplit.

In a recent video on his Instagram page, he urged his followers to take advantage of this unique opportunity as soon as possible.

Recall that ARTSPLIT, the high-end alternative investment platform recently launched MusicSplit and its maiden online auction features continental playlist of Nigerian music star, King Perryy on the app which ends on the 10th of February, 2023.

“With MusicSplit, you can be like me! Don’t just enjoy great music; make money from it. You can start investing in your favourite songs and earn monthly royalties on ARTSPLIT,” Don Jazzy explained.

MusicSplit is a game-changer for music lovers and investors alike. It involves taking the estimated value of a music project (EPS, LPs, and albums) and dividing it into 100,000 units (or Splits) to allow users and music lovers to finance it and profit from their investments.

By presenting MUSICSPLIT, ARTSPLIT intends to further elevate African music worldwide while ensuring artistes freedom with alternative investment options.

Onyinye Anyaegbu, Executive Director for Technology and Communications at ARTSPLIT, said, “Our goal has always been to democratize access to investment in African art and artists, and with MusicSplit, we’re making that a reality. We’re thrilled to offer this alternative investment option globally.”

MusicSplit is gradually gaining the attention of music lovers, investors, and industry executives. With MusicSplit, users can own a fraction of any top Afrobeat music project and receive monthly royalty payments straight to their ARTSPLIT wallet.

