Chairman of Irepo Local Government Area of Oyo State, Taoheed Olayiwola, has called for the support of residents of Kisi so as to bring about meaningful development to the council.

The local government chairman made the appeal at the swearing in of the newly-elected councillors.

Olayiwola, fondly called ‘TT’ by his admirers, said he not only need the support of councillors but all the people of the council.

He said: “I’m appealing to the people of this local government to rally this newly-birthed administration so that the council can be reckoned with among the committee of local government areas in the country in terms of impacting lives of the people positively.”

While he promised to do everything within his power to provide basic needs of the people, the council boss enjoined the councillors to work in unity of purpose in order to receive the commendation together at the end of their tenure.

He restated his resolve to work in consonance with the vision of Governor Seyi Makinde and continue to be loyal to him and his deputy, Bayo Lawal.

Meanwhile, Olayiwola has rejoiced with Muslims in Oke-Ogun for witnessing another Eid-El-Kabir.

He urged them to always exhibit love, sacrifice, selflessness and the art of giving in tandem with the spirit of the season so that Oke-Ogun could attain enviable position in Oyo State.

ALSO READ: HIV infections, teenage pregnancies rising in Nigeria, NGO warns