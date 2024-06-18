In a bid to curb the rising cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the Ogun State government has joined forces with community leaders in Ogun East senatorial district to raise awareness and promote advocacy on the issue.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for community gatekeepers (Olorituns) in Ijebu-Ode, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Chief Mrs. Ayotunde Lawal restated government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that align with the agenda of building a safer future for all citizens.

Mrs. Lawal, who underscored the need to strengthen ties with community leaders in order to curtail violence against women, girl and boy child, assured of state government’s concerted efforts at improving the lives of its citizens.

“As government, we will continue to give encouragement and support to all our gatekeepers in each community, whose mission tallies with our agenda of ‘Building our future together’ and making life more meaningful for citizens, irrespective of their geographical location, gender, religious or political affiliation,” she said.

Earlier, Director, Women Empowerment Services, Mrs. Wonuola Kassim, stressed that community leaders play a vital role in reaching and impacting their people, just as their partnership was crucial in reducing GBV cases.

Chairman Olorituns, Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the statel, Chief Adeola Alausa, lauded the state government for organising the programme, which was timely and essential in combating GBV, calling for collective efforts and government support to end social vices in the society.

In her lecture entitled, ‘Understanding Gender-Based Violence and Response’, the ministry’s Gender Vocal Officer, Mrs. Mariam Afolabi, highlighted different forms of violence, including physical, mental and psychological, adding that s3xual assaults could have devastating effects on survivors’ emotions, resulting in anger, fear, sadness, while encouraging both community leaders and survivors to speak up.

