IPOB cancels Anambra protest

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, has rescinded its stand over the protest in Onitsha and Nnewi, Anambra State.

The Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement, said the protest has been cancelled following what it termed cleaned-up of the mess caused by the miscreants that held the state hostage for the past one week by the Anambra Command of IPOB.

The group asked residents of the area to go about their businesses while waiting for further directives from their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It also distanced itself from what it described as faceless viral video threatening to attack prisons in Anambra State.

The statement read in part, “The Supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Ohamadike 1, has announced the call off to the clean-up exercise slated to take place in two cities of Anambra State namely Onitsha and Nnewi.

“The protest scheduled to hold today, Monday 26th, in Anambra State has been put off owing to the fact that Anambra Command of IPOB has already cleaned up the mess caused by the miscreants that held the state hostage for the past one week.

“Residents of Nnewi and Onitsha are asked to go about their businesses while waiting for further directives from the supreme leader.”

“We are also disassociating ourselves from the faceless viral video threatening to attack prisons in Anambra State. It is cowardly, we do not hide our faces while making our statement, we are fearless. We are not in support of such a cowardly statement.

Marching on the streets will no longer be tolerated as not to give room to mischief makers to breach public peace.

“Anybody found wandering near any bank or loitering with intent will be moved out. No act capable of breaching the peace will be tolerated from today, Monday, October 26, 2020, onwards.

“The planned protests and gatherings will not go on in Anambra. Just as the criminality of any form will not be condoned, either from hoodlums, hired thugs, the police or the army. Everybody must be well behaved,” the statement read.

