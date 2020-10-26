Looting continues as residents raid Abuja’s largest warehouse

Despite the directive given to Police Commands nationwide, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, to secure both public and private buildings as a result of hoodlums who hijacked peaceful protest of #EndSARS, some residents again, on Monday, stormed a warehouse in the nation’s capital.

The residents, mostly youths, in large numbers, besieged the largest warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council owned by the FCT Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), looting and carting away food items such as bags of rice, cartons of milk, cartons of indomie, spaghetti, tin tomatoes, groundnut oil and many others.

A witness told Tribune Online that the hoodlums defied security operatives and broke into the store located beside WASCE’s office on Secretariat road in Gwagwalada.

Reacting, however, the FCT minister, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello, described the incident as a broad day stealing and not #EndSARS protest.

He said massive deployment was on going to safeguard factories and warehouse in FCT, especially in Idu Layout, where hoodlums invaded, on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses further told our Correspondent that efforts of soldiers to stop the angry youths failed as the mobs brought out knives to stab them.

It was learnt that Gwagwalada warehouse is one of the biggest stores where food inputs are being stored to distribute to farmers.

When contacted, the Deputy Director, Information of FCT Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Alhaji Zakari Aliyu confirmed the development but said he was yet to ascertain the details.

It will be recalled that two stores were raided yesterday (Sunday) at Gwagwa-Tasha and Idu Industrial Layout Idu, all within Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in which many items were stolen.

