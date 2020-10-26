EndSARS: Buratai meets top military officers over security situation

The Chief Of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, is presently holding a meeting with Principal Staff Officers and top Army commanders on the security situation in the country just as looting of private and public buildings still continues in some parts of the country.

The meeting which is being held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja commenced around 11 00 am.

Sources said that those in attendance included the General Officers Commanding of all the Divisions of the Nigerian Army, Commanders of the various Army Operations, Unit Commanders, Commander, Guards Brigade, and other top officers.

There were fresh cases of looting of COVID-19 palliative items stored Ware Houses in Lokoja, Kogi State and Gbwagbalada in the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja earlier in the day.

A top Army personnel told the Tribune Online in confidence that there was nothing usual about the meeting and that an official statement would be issued at the end of the parley if the needs be.

