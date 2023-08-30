The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Mosinmi Depot has threatened to institute a legal case against the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for failing to supply its members with products eight months after payment.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of IPMAN, Mosinmi Depot, Chief Femi Adelaja while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Adelaja said the Association had waited long enough for NNPCL to supply its members products paid for over time and would not hesitate to drag the Corporation to court by September.

He explained that its members have made payments for supplies through the Lagos DPO since November 2022 and January 2023, when they were due for supplies.

Adelaja said it was disheartening on the part of the management of NNPC Mosinmi Depot to exhibit the traits of a fraudulent organisation by deliberately refusing to make supplies available to his members, whose businesses have been surviving on bank loans.

The IPMAN chairman explained further that each IPMAN member who applied for supplies of petroleum products has had to pay the adjustable sum of N25 million per supply of a 45,000-litre trailer truck since June when NNPC directed them to do so, but to date, they have yet to receive anything from the corporation.

“Each IPMAN member had paid the initial sum of N7,740, 000: 00 Million for the usual supply of a 45, 000-litre truck.

But after the removal of the subsidy in June 2023, NNPC increased the money to N25 Million per truck, and we were asked to balance up.

We have complied, and each member paid N25 million, which we all paid through the Lagos D.P.O.,” he added.

“We were, however, surprised to see that NNPC would not give us any supply. Rather, the corporation has been busy using our deposits to run business for their various megastations.

They have refused to acknowledge that our businesses have been surviving on bank loans, which would charge interest on whatever amount was released to each IPMAN member”.





“So, what we are now saying is that we will be left with no other alternative than to drag NNPC before the court if, by September, the corporation is still not making any supply to our members”.

Adelaja also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as other relevant anti-graft agencies to quickly wade into the matter before the NNPC succeeded in chasing his members out of business.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…