Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba has been placed under house arrest, and his son, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, has been arrested for “treason” following a military coup that overthrew the government.

The military officers behind the coup have accused Bongo and his son of various charges, including treason, embezzlement, corruption, and falsifying the president’s signature among other allegations.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement read out on state TV.

“Bongo’s son and close adviser, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his chief of staff, Ian Ghislain Ngoulou, as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers and the two top officials in the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party, have been arrested,” a military leader said.

Earlier on Wednesday, military officers said they had toppled Bongo, who has been in power for 14 years, hours after he had been declared the victor in Saturday’s elections.

In a televised statement, they said the vote results had been cancelled and “all the institutions of the republic” dissolved.

Gabonese army officers under the aegis of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions had earlier on Wednesday morning announced on national television why they are taking over power from President Ali Bongo in the country.

The soldiers highlighted serious institutional, political, economic and social crises as factors responsible for the coup that they tagged, ‘necessary’ for the progress of the West African country.

In a nationwide address rendered in French but translated to English by AFP, the junta said, “Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace.

“Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.

“To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled.





“The borders are closed until further notice.”

AFP

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…