The majority of the stakeholders in the South-South region, led by the Chairman, Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Bubaraye Dakolo, have joined the train of people reacting to the appointment of a new board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The stakeholders expressed their appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of an experienced technocrat, Chiedu Ebie, as the new chairman of the commission and for retaining Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director.

Ebie’s appointment has generated a lot of reactions from people within and outside the Niger Delta region, as many of the people who spoke believe merit overruled sentiments in his appointment.

The stakeholders said that for the first time, a true son of the Niger Delta region who is very conversant with the enormous challenges being experienced in the oil-producing states and has a proven track record has been appointed to chair the board.

Speaking on the appointment, a traditional ruler and Chairman, Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Bubaraye Dakolo, said he was happy that President Tinubu appointed a substantive board on time, unlike previous governments that put in place interim administrations.

“I want to particularly thank His Excellency, the President of Nigeria, for appointing this board on time. In the past, we have suffered situations where we had interim administrations forever.

So, I want to thank him so much for retaining Dr. Sam Ogbuku, whom I know personally. I believe that the same quality of personalities are appointed in all the states”.

“So, we look forward to the success of the board and a major deviation from the past because NDDC has been a show of shame in the past with countless failed projects and phantom projects.

I think so far, in the few months the MD has been in charge, there have been major innovations and changes towards effectiveness. So, we are hoping for the best outcome this season”.

Also, a group called the Niger Delta Youths Initiative for Peace said that President Tinubu couldn’t have made a better choice for a new chairman of the NDDC than Ebie owing to his wealth of experience, administrative acumen, and track record.

“As youths who are passionate about the progress and development of the Niger Delta region, we received the announcement of Chiedu Ebie’s appointment as NDDC chairman with great joy.





With this, the president has really demonstrated that he is passionate about giving our region a fresh breath of air”.

“In the past, the appointment of the NDDC chairman has always been based on sentiments and political affiliation. Even in the last administration, the person appointed as the chairman of the NDDC was initially sent to INEC by President Buhari. When the Senate refused to confirm her, the president then sent her to the NDDC as chairman”.

“However, this time, President Tinubu has appointed someone with deep knowledge of the intricate issues surrounding the Niger Delta region as the NDDC chairman. We believe that Ebie would bring his wealth of experience to bear on the job.

This team will realise the rapid development of the Niger Delta region, which is the core mandate of the Commission. We are delighted with this appointment, and we will give him and his team our full support to succeed”.

In his reaction, Maxwell Asiriuwa, a public affairs analyst and rights activist, described the appointment as the best thing to happen to the Niger Delta, saying Ebie, as chairman of the commission, has a rich political and administrative profile to deliver on the set mandate of the NDDC.

“The NDDC, no doubt, is the biggest intervention agency in Nigeria. However, since its creation, it has not achieved its mandate due to sectional interests and politicking.

I must commend the president for the constitution of this team, led by Hon. Ebie. The new chairman is a man I know very well and the MD who was retained has done a yeoman’s job since his assumption in January this year.”

Also speaking, Chief Johnson Igobasi, a community leader in Bayelsa, said that given the sterling career profile and wealth of experience of Ebie and his commitment to the Niger Delta region, it is certain that his appointment will be immensely beneficial to the entire South-South in particular and the country in general.

“On this appointment, I must say the president got it right. I see a president who is passionate about the vision of the NDDC, which is to create an enabling environment for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

I have known both the new Chairman and the MD for years, and I can testify that they are seasoned technocrats who succeed in anything they lay their hands on.

I strongly believe that with God and the cooperation of the Niger Deltans, we will see appreciable changes in the coming days”.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Tuesday, announced Ebie, a former Secretary to the Delta State Government, as the chairman of the commission, while Samuel Ogbuku from Bayelsa State is the Managing Director and CEO.

Others are Boma Iyaye, Executive Director (Finance and Administration), Rivers; Victor Antai, Executive Director (Projects), Akwa-Ibom; Ifedayo Abegunde, Executive Director (Corporate Services), Ondo; Dimaro Denyanbofa, State Representative, Bayelsa; Abasi Ndikan Nkono, State Representative, Akwa Ibom; and Monday Igbuya, State Representative, Delta.

Also on the list are Tony Okocha, State Representative for Rivers; Patrick Aisowieren, State Representative for Edo; and Kyrian Uchegbu, State Representative for Imo.

Victor Kolade Akinjo, State Representative, Ondo; Dimgba Eruba, State Representative, Abia; Asu Oku Okang, State Representative, Cross River; Nick Wende, Zonal Representative, North Central; Namdas Abdulrazak, Zonal Representative, North East; and Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, Zonal Representative, North West.

