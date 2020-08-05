IPMAN, PEDAN, other threatens to shutdown operations in Anambra 

Operators of Petroleum downstream sector in Anambra, have threatened to shut down operations in the state in 21 days time, over government’s multiple levies and indebtedness to their members.

“The operators under the aegis NNPC Enugu Depot Community issued the warning in a communiqué issued yesterday, after an all stakeholders’ meeting held in Awka.

Members of the community included the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Petroleum Dealers Association of Nigeria (PEDAN), Anambra Chapter, and Petroleum Tanker Drivers(PTD.

The communiqué was signed by Mr Chinedu Anyaso and Mr Emeka Iloafor, Chairman and Secretary respectively of IPMAN, Enugu Depot, Chief Cletus Okafor and Mr Peter Jideani, Chairman and secretary respectively of PEDAN and Mr Charles Ezeme and Mr Oliver Ekwueme of PTD Enugu Unit.

The Petroleum dealers said they have been harassed by different agencies of government under Internally Generated Revenue who distribute various demand notices for taxes and levies their members against the existing agreed terms they had with the government.

IPMAN and PTD also Transport Company of Anambra State was indebted to one of their members to the tune of N13. 6M since 2017 and have refused to pay to inspire all entreaties.

They said there have also been incessant harassment and attacks on petrol stations by with Police Personnel who claim to that they were deployed by Police hierarchy in spite the fact that they were no loading depots in the state.

They tasked the Anambra government on operationalising a Petroleum Tanker Park in the state to stem the tide of incessant crashes and fire outbreak.

“At the end of the meeting, we resolve that the Anambra government should direct the relevant agencies to withdraw all the demand notices revert to the previous arrangement already in place and stop harassing our members.

“Government should reach out to the Police authorities to stop forthwith the harassment and attacks on our petrol stations and advise them to focus on their surveillance on states and locations where petroleum products are loaded.

“That the payment of N13.6 million to be made in favour of the marketer concerned.

“Your Excellency Sir, we are expecting that government action on the above demands within 21 working days to avoid leaving us with no other option than to call for the withdrawal of services of our members as we cannot continue to operate under the present environment,” they stated.

In his reaction, Chief Peter Nwosu, Special Adviser to Gov. Willie Obiano on Oil and Gas expressed displeasure at their complaints and promised to relay their message to the governor who he said would address their plights.

Nwosu who is also a patron of the group said Anambra would continue to provide conducive business environment adding that the governor would not allow the state to shutdown.

He said he was aware of the indebtedness and that it would be resolved in no distant time.

“According to him, His Excellency will not allow the worst to happen, the issues will be resolved amicably, on the tanker park, work is almost completed, so my assurance is that Anambra people should remain calm,” he said.

