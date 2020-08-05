I feel awkward seeing Erica and Kiddwaya in romance, Laycon confesses

Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon, one of the Big Brother Naija lockdown season housemates, has expressed his dissatisfaction about the relationship between Erica and Kiddwaya.

In recent time of the reality tv programme, Erica and Kiddwaya have become lovers in the ‘Lockdown’ edition of BBNaija.

It will be recalled that both housemates were reported to have had s*x under the duvet on Sunday night.

However, on Tuesday night during a conversation with Erica, Laycon said he feels awkward whenever she (Erica) and Kiddwaya are being romantic in the house.

According to him,

“I feel some type of way whenever I see both of you.

“I feel awkward anytime you do stuffs with Kiddwaya.”

He added that one of his priorities is to make her happy and comfortable even if she chose to be with Kiddwaya.

Erica, in response, promised not to rub her relationship with Kiddwaya in Laycon’s face.

