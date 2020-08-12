IPAC dissolves interim committee, fixes election Sept 5th

President, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Peter Ameh. has announced the dissolution of the Interim National Committee of the party led by Leonard Ezenwa.

Peter Ameh is the National Chairman of the Peoples Progressives Alliance (PPA) while Leonard Ezenwa is the National Chairman of the Action Alliance Congress (AAC).

The President of IPAC also announced members of the newly constituted electoral committee to conduct an election that will usher in new Executives.

Members of the IPAC 2020 electoral commission Includes A A Salaam LP, Alhaji Musa Taka. ACD, Bamigboye Abiodun (SPN), Don Harmattan. (PCP) and Dr Emeka Okengwu (ASD)

Ameh’s announcement, on Thursday, was at a press briefing in Abuja, after the party failed to retake its Secretariat following legal restrains following a Court judgement de-registering 74 political parties amongst which is the Peoples Progressives Alliance (PPA) which earns him membership of (IPAC).

It was the same deregistration that made Ameh lost his membership and Presidency of IPAC until the declarative judgement of the Appeal Court granting all the parties the right to exist, thus reinstating Ameh as the President of the Association.

Announcing the dissolution of the Ezenwa led Exco, Ameh said the leadership of IPAC can only be attained through elections and his tenure ends on 5th of September when a new Exco will emerge.

His words; “After our meeting today we resolved that the interim Management Committee is hereby dissolved.

“We have set up a new committee to conduct the election for the 5th of September 2020 handover date, to have an election that will bring new set leaders that will work for the general interest of the Nigerian people.”

He said the Appeal Court judgement was indeed a landmark judgement which has expanded political space for Nigerians as it has restated the rights of all Nigerians to associate with any political party of their choice and seek elections.

“The Appeal Court judgement has brought hope to our democracy the common man as our respected jurists have by their unanimous judgement said that the boy in Agege, the boy in Mushin, the boy in Akpakpava, the boy in Nyanya has the same equal right as the boy in Maitama.”

