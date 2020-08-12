FEC approves N8.49b to procure COVID-19 testing kits

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N8.49 billion for the procurement of 12 items for the testing of coronavirus pandemic by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The virtual council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday, gave the approval after considering a memo presented by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on behalf of the centre at the Council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details later…

