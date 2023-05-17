An Emeritus professor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Funmi Togonu-Bickersteth on Tuesday remarked that, for the country to ensure a well-placed future for education, the government must ensure investment in digital literacy and infrastructure, promotion/encouragement of life-long learning and modernized curricula.

She mentioned other areas to place the future for education, such as flexible delivery methods, internationalization of the Institutions, leveraging on the strength and skill of youth for positive output, strengthening the link between formal and non-formal education, and leveraging on the diaspora among others.

Togonu-Bickersteth said these during a paper presentation at the 6th Annual International Conference of the Faculty of Education in OAU in a lecture tagged “The Future of Education” held at the Oduduwa Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

She however noted that formal university education with no pre-determined graduation dates, an unfriendly learning environment, paucity of necessary learning items, and poorly paid university lecturers make the acquisition of formal education a tortuous route to making it.

The outstanding educationist thereafter stressed that “Since the acclaimed route to wealth (education) is not bringing in the desired dividends, it is only logical that other means would be designed to attain this desired end.

The academia thereafter warned against commodified education which she argued, would only encourage youths to involve in cybercrimes and emphasized that, “this cannot lead directly to the desired wealth.”

” With the new knowledge of technology via the internet aided, supported, and embellished by long-forgotten rituals a new system of acquiring wealth has been created by the very inventive youths – welcome to the world of series of cybercrimes including Yahoo Yahoo plus, hacking of banks, and financial institutions, diversion of other people’s funds, obtaining money under false pretence, etc.”

The varsity don also noted that the yearly rush for university admission indicates that youths are interested in learning or at least interested in obtaining a university certificate.

In her own submission, the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Professor Bonike A. Omoteso said, “Education will continue to be the key to personal development and the future of societies. It would unlock opportunities and narrow inequalities. It remains the bedrock of informed, tolerant societies and a primary driver of sustainable development.”

She however charged students to learn to use study aids that would adjust to their abilities for them to be constructively reinforced during their individual learning processes for this could lead to positive learning experiences.





According to her, “It will also enhance students to learn with different devices, different programmes and techniques based on their own preferences. They would use blended learning, flipped classrooms and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). They would form important terminologies within this change.

Project based’.

“As careers are adapting to the future freelance economy, students of today would adapt to project-based learning and working. This means they have to learn how to apply their skills in shorter terms to a variety of situations”, she explained further.

The faculty dean advocated that Schools should provide more opportunities for students to obtain real-world skills that are representative of their jobs, saying, “This means curricula would create more room for students to fulfil internships, mentoring projects and collaboration projects.

