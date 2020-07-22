Lagos partners Microsoft to train 12,000 primary school teachers on digital literacy

The Lagos State government through the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has commenced a 10-day digital literacy training programme for more than 12,000 public primary school teachers across the state.

The training is being carried out by Microsoft through ATB Techsoft Solutions with the sole aim of advancing education through the use of Information and Communications Technology in the state.

The state’s Chairman of LASUBEB, Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, said the training was an extension of the remote learning scheme of the state government to ensure that while students are learning at home during this schools closure through various digital platforms, their teachers would upgrade their knowledge and skills for improved performance at work and other legitimate endeavours.

According to him, the relevance of ICT has become more pronounced with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the condition has changed the ways and manners people do things globally.

He said the future of learning is digital and the state cannot afford to allow its teachers to lag behind not only in this regards but in all spheres of life as applicable to the developed countries.

While commending corporate and private individuals on their readiness to partner with the state government to jointly provide quality and aIl-inclusive basic education for people in the state, Alawiye-King in a statement by the Public Affairs Officer of the agency, Mrs Enitan Adewunmi, asked the teachers as direct beneficiaries of the training to continue to learn in line with emerging trends so as to give meaningful future for the students.

He promised that the state government would on its part continue to train them and also look after their welfare.

