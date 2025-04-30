Interpretation of objects in museum science

Interpretation in the museum context is a teaching technique that stresses appreciation and understanding of the museum objects by combining factual information with stimulating explanatory exhibition. Appreciation in this context also is the recognition of the conceptual values and expression of admiration of museum objects.

Why do we interpret?

We make interpretation so that we can understand the object, why it was made, who made it, for what purpose, types of materials used, modifications and styles and their relationship with other related works of art.

We must know how to use information and organise research on identification of objects in order to obtain better interpretational results.

Establishment and development modern museum

Creation of museums of national unity to exhibit objects that are representative of their specific cultures was a genuine step in museum policy on appreciation. Today, we have a Museum of National Unity in Ibadan, while the Enugu Museum of National Unity will soon be commissioned, alongside others.

However, there is the need to establish more private museums in the country and the commission has been encouraging the registration of private museums.

Today, there are over 15 non-governmental museums (N.GM) and galleries developed privately by communities, families, individuals and groups; there are also university museums and galleries to complement government efforts in the appreciation of our cultural properties by act of parliament that established community museums in areas of their operation.

Research in museum science

Museum research into the element of object appreciation must be developed and researched on, particularly on the history, materials culture of Nigeria.

Interpretation management solution

Developing a clearly defined interpretative management of cultural collections would let us see how each event affects services to society. This will enable us go further in applying our cultural resources more intelligently

Museum development initiatives

There is the need to develop indigenous interpretative processes to make it acceptable to our way of life by looking for the best out of every object , reconstruct, reenact the use of objects and develop it into audio exhibition in order to promote more of the adumbrated value that are both tangible.

Conclusion

The purpose of object identification is to respond to the wishes of every object in the museum collection and the expectation of the original owner, alive or dead. Though it is difficult, of course to perfectly respond to every wish and expectation, museum are doing everything to improve identification, appreciation and interpretation of objects of antiquity.

Alasan is of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Owo.

