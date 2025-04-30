A’Ibom Police command honours officers for bravery

Akwa Ibom State Police Command, at the weekend, rolled out drums to celebrate some distinguished officers and deserving members of the public for their extraordinary services during its annual dinner and award night.

Among the celebrated personalities was Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Ebong Thompson, Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, whose gallantry, leadership and operational excellence continue to inspire both colleagues and citizens.

CSP Thompson was specially honoured for his dedication to public safety and his unmatched courage in the line of duty, as his track record was described as speaking volumes.

Nigerian Tribune reports that in June 2024, CSP Thompson led an operation that intercepted and foiled the kidnapping of Pastor Anthony Akpan, a retired director in the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service and proprietor of Goshen Schools, Obio Etoi.

In a high-risk encounter, he confronted and neutralised the kidnappers and rescued the victims unhurt.

In another operation, CSP Thompson led the charge that neutralised the dreaded kidnapper and sea pirate known as Condiment, a criminal mastermind responsible for a string of high-profile abductions and murders in the state.

This included the killing of Justice Joy Umana’s police orderly and the murder of the CEO of Emem Farms. The operation also led to the recovery of six sophisticated firearms hidden in a mortuary.

The Commissioner of Police, while presenting the award, described CSP Thompson as a ‘Global Cop’ who is always available to solve any crime.

