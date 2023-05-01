The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has summoned Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, over his alleged misconduct during the state’s April 14 supplementary elections.

According to a report, it revealed that the Interpol letter, dated April 27, 2023, instructed Mr Yunusa Ari to appear for interrogation at the National Central Bureau in Abuja.

However, the letter did not specify the date for the INEC chief’s appearance. Garba Umar, an assistant inspector-general of police in charge of Interpol, signed the letter.

Mr Yunusa-Ari, who was suspended from his position, made headlines after he announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Adamawa governorship polls before collation was completed, which goes against the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He reportedly left Adamawa on a chartered flight after the announcement of the results.

Sources close to Mr Yunusa-Ari claim that he was not on the run, and became a target of powerful interests at INEC and in Adamawa after refusing to compromise during the exercise.

According to a letter obtained exclusively by Peoples Gazette, Mr Yunusa-Ari wrote to the country’s top security agencies alleging that two INEC national commissioners, Baba Bila and Abdullahi Zuru, conspired with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the election.

The REC has reportedly written to the police from his hideout, after he was summoned to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on April 17.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…





I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…