The President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, before the end of his tenure.

Iwuanyanwu called for Kanu’s release to allow him to seek medical attention for his deteriorating health.

Speaking in Enugu on Monday, the elder statesman emphasized that the Southeast region cannot negotiate peace with the Federal Government while Kanu is still in detention.

He also highlighted that the judiciary has already discharged and freed Nnamdi Kanu, and his continued detention is a source of concern for many Nigerians.

“It will be the joy of many Igbo people and Nigerians to see Kanu released from detention,” Iwuanyanwu said. “There is also a report that his health is deteriorating. I feel it is important that he is released to have access to his medical doctors so that he does not die in prison.”

Nnamdi Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was arrested and repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in 2022.

