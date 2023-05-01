The Deputy Vice chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnership of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Professor Damilola Olawuyi (SAN) has called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to appoint competent and capable individuals into his cabinet towards getting impressive global financial deals for the country.

Olawuyi, who was recently elected as the president of the International Law Association explained that the nation is witnessing a huge infrastructure deficit due to lack of adequate funding, noting that the incoming administration should mobilize resources both locally and internationally to bridge the financing gap and enhance socio-economic development.

The professor of law spoke at the weekend in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti state during a symposium marking the second edition of the Young Lawyers Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) Ikere-Ekiti branch organized in his honour with the theme, ‘Nation Building and International Financing – A Legal Perspective ‘ to celebrate his achievements as the youngest academic Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Moderated by a mix of current and past leaders of NBA, the event featured insightful presentations from senior lawyers, including the Chairman of the occasion and Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ekiti State, Dayo Apata, SAN; distinguished keynote speaker, Dr. Gabriel Adeoluwa Onagoruwa who chairs the Project Development and Finance Practice of Olaniwun Ajayi (UK) LLP in London ; the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ekiti State, Justice Monisola Abodunde ; the Chairman of the NBA Ikere Branch, Dr Sunday Afolayan and other panel discussants.

The energy law expert who lamented the increasing poverty level and under-development across the country, argued that there is need for the incoming administration to take deliberate moves in having competent representation and attract funds globally to tackle the challenges confronting the nation and achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

He said, “Africa has a huge financing gap including Nigeria ; we have a lot of projects that needs to be completed , good roads, education, health care but we simply don’t have the money. In this situation, what does other countries do, they negotiate and try to get the international community to give them the best deal.

“Like I said earlier, in international law, you don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate. So, it is imperative for us to send the best minds that can negotiate the best deals for us. Mobilizing adequate international and domestic finance should therefore be the urgent focal point of our international diplomacy, especially in the incoming administration.

“Many times, Africa is cheated at the international stage including Nigeria because we simply go there not with the best minds. We need people that understands the intricacies of international law to be able to go there and negotiate the best deals to fight climate change, eradicate poverty and to provide our societies and people the required modern energy sources and infrastructure to lead a decent life.”

“I am impressed that the incoming administration has been tagged as dream makers, we need to see that in action by getting the best deals abroad to build our roads and finance other infrastructure projects and to make our society better.”

Olawuyi highlighted the need for young lawyers to also leverage their legal training and skills to be able to provide tailored counsel on the wide range of innovative financing mechanisms that are required to build a modern and sustainable Nigeria.

Delivering his paper on the theme of the symposium, Dr Gabriel Onagoruwa emphasized the need for international and domestic financing obtained by all levels of government to be geared towards nation building.





He called on the incoming administration to ensure economic stability in the country for all round development, adding, “ no investor will be willing to put his money where there is no stability financially.”

Earlier, the chairman of the YLF, Ayodeji Aina said the event was put together by the forum to steer motivation among young and aspiring lawyers by looking at the lives and achievement of Professor Olawuyi in the last three decades of his existence and as well as expose lawyers to other areas opportunities in the profession.