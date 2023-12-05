Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has expressed determination of the ministry to partner with the Nigerian Security Print and Minting PLC on the domestication of specific operations within the ministry.

The Minister stated this on Tuesday during his visit to the company’s head office in Abuja.

The Minister and members of his team were received by the Managing Director, Mr. Ahmed Halilu.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Interior, Alao Babatunde in a statement noted that after taking a tour of the facility, the minister assured the company of his readiness to work with the team.

“In the era of the #RenewedHope under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the saying that government’s business is nobody’s business is gone. In fact, government’s business is now everybody’s business —it is your business, my business, and our business,” he said.

“I am more comfortable with government business being handled by government agencies. With the level of investment and the fantastic goodwill at your disposal, there is absolutely no reason why we should not break even.

Explaining that the nation needs every citizen to align with the interest of the nation, Tunji-Ojo said that it is critical to place the country’s interest above board, and ensure that national security is not compromised on the altar of personal interest.

“For me as the Minister of Interior, the only interest I have in government is Nigeria’s interest. And, because of this, I have had to make some tough decisions.

“The private sector must run business, but, of course, there are certain businesses that should go beyond the purview of the private sector for the purpose of national security. However, the issue of domestication will only be determined by capacity and ambition.”

Also, speaking during the meeting, the Managing Director acknowledged the “impressive records and achievements” of the Minister since taking over the helms of affairs of the ministry.

“Across the country, we all can testify to your good work and achievements. At this point, everyone wants to associate with you. I would like to convey our highest regards to you, Honourable Minister.

“The NSPMC management is hopeful that partnering with your ministry will help us grow beyond our current capacity as we look to serve both public and private sector clients.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COP28 delegates: Invest in production, not frivolities, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the long list of delegates that travelled with…

I studied for seven hours daily for four years — ACU best graduating student

To attain great academic success, the best-graduating student at Ajayi Crowther University for the 2022–2023 academic session, Susanna Akinteye, has…

CBN will freeze your accounts if you don’t link your BVN-NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that all accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and…

How housewives are coping with exorbitant cost of pepper

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that in addition to significant increase in cost of food items, many Nigerian homes that…

Service chiefs on national security

SPEAKING at the Green Chamber when he led service chiefs to address parliamentarians on pertinent security issues last week, the Chief of…

Gusau outlines 2030 vision for Nigeria football development

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has outlined his plan for…