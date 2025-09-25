Instagram hits three billion monthly users

Instagram, owned by Meta, has reached 3 billion monthly active users, strengthening its position as one of the world’s leading social media platforms.

The milestone, announced on Thursday by Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, comes just ahead of the platform’s 15th anniversary.

“Instagram has always been about creativity, and continues to stand for that. From DMing your friends memes, to watching Reels that only you get, keeping up with all your favorite creators, or posting your creative moments, Instagram is the place to connect with friends,” a statement from Meta read in part.

Industry data shows that Instagram’s user base has nearly doubled in the past five years, fueled by younger audiences, creator-driven content, and the rise of features like Reels, Stories, and in-app shopping.

The app has grown into a cultural hub where trends emerge, influencers build careers, and businesses engage directly with consumers.