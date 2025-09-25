Group slams Kogi Accountant-General over ‘reckless’ campaign tours

The Kogi Indigenous Progressive Union (KIPU) has slammed Kogi State Accountant General, Dr. Habibat Oyiza Tijani Onumoko, over what it describes as “reckless campaign tours”.

In a statement signed by Mallam Ibrahim Audu, the group described the Kogi Accountant General’s recent visits to Olamaboro, Dekina, Kogi West, and Kogi East local government areas as extravagant exercises with no visible benefit to residents.

“The hungry citizens are forced to line up from morning to evening, made to clap and sing praises—all under the guise of official state tours,” the group noted.

The group further alleged that Dr Onumoko’s activities amount to early campaign efforts supporting Governor Ahmed Ododo’s re-election bid, flagging this as a clear violation of the Electoral Act, constitutional mandates, and international protocols that prohibit premature electioneering.

“Premature campaigns stall economic growth and fuel an unnecessary election frenzy. With INEC yet to release the official election timetable, these actions not only break the law but undermine Nigeria’s democratic principles.”

They called on Governor Ododo to “rein in his Accountant General and stop Kogi State from descending into a political family enterprise where rule of law takes a back seat”.

The group also criticised local government chairmen and commissioners for collecting residents’ contact lists under the pretense of mobilisation, urging them to act with accountability and humility.

“Holding local office is not a license to behave like permanent overlords,” the statement concluded.