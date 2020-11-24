Insecurity worsening in the North ― ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the insecurity bedevilling the country especially in the Northern part of Nigeria is worsening by the day.

This was even as it reminded President Buhari to note that he took an oath of office while placing hands on the Koran.

In a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, ACF called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to the oath of office by addressing the myriad of security challenges facing the country before it is too late.

ACF said there is anger and frustrations in many Northerners who voted him into power, calling on him to tackle the worsening insecurity in facing the region.

The focus posited that the displeasure is emanating from rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and many other security breaches in the region.

“This has become a source of worry to those who voted for a government that they thought will secure their lives and property as spelt out in the 1999 Constitution.”

The forum also faulted the Minister of Police Affairs for saying that the activities of bandits have been degraded. The forum added that the claim is not true as there have been serial killings of people in the north by bandits contrary to the minister’s statement.

“There have been serial killings of more people in the North by the bandits whom the minister of police claimed falsely have been defeated.

“Even as the minister was claiming falsely, whether in ignorance or deliberate, victory over bandits, 12 Police Superitendents on official duty from Zamfara to Kano were overpowered by superior tactics and force while driving in a convoy and were abducted with a heavy ransom demand on each policeman’s family.

“Apart from that, the bandits mounted four roadblocks on Kaduna-Abuja road which the police have claimed severally that they have liberated from bandits.

“News reports by the media speak of many dead and several others taken away by bandits for ransom. Nine students of French at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria on Tuesday during an educational tour were taken away and a whooping ransom of N270 million placed on their heads.

“Three escaped with gunshot wounds. The police are now claiming they have been rescued. Given the level of distrust in our security on security forces, we are cannot vouch for what happened.”

