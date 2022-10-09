Foursquare Gospel Church, Molete District holds convocation

Foursquare Gospel Church, Molete district headquarters, Ibadan, will hold its District Convocation from October 7 to 9, at the church auditorium, Lagelu Estate, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The convocation, according to the church, is tagged ‘It is time’ and will feature various activities including business meeting, vigil and thanksgiving service.

Ministering at the event are the National secretary, Foursquare Gospel Church, Reverend Yomi Oyinloye; the District Overseer, Reverend A G. Akomolafe; the Convocation Chairman, Pastor Samuel Odeyemi and other ministers of God.

