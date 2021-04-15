Insecurity: Northerners not leaving Imo ― Govt

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Hope Uzodima of Imo State, on Gender Vulnerable Groups, Northern Affairs (Men), Hon. Sulaiman Ibrahim Sulaiman has dismissed the news in circulation to the effect that not less than 100 Northerners had left Imo State over insecurity.

Sulaiman described the publication made in one of the Northern newspapers on Tuesday 13th April 2021, as complete false information that lacks basic truth.

Sulaiman told Tribune Online, on Thursday, that the rumour was totally false and had no basis as there was nothing like that at all.

He said that Northerners living in Imo State are at peace with their host communities irrespective of insecurity challenges in the state, adding that there were no plans for any northerner to leave Imo State.

Hon. Sulaiman reassured that the state government was committed to ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the citizens of Imo State especially the Northerners living in all parts of the state.

According to him, the Northerners had demonstrated that they “are law-abiding people and would do everything humanly possible to support government and promote peace in the state.”

He called on all Northerners’ Community and the people of the state to disregard the information which according to him lacked the basic truth and was targeted at causing disaffection among Northerners living in Imo State.

Sulaiman also advised them to go about their daily duties and business in the state without fear, just as he thanked Governor Uzodima for all support and assistance to the Northerners living in the state including the protection he had given to them since his emergence as governor of Imo State.

According to him, the governor had always been there for the Northerners especially at the time of need, the situation which every Northerner would live to appreciate any time any day.

