The Defence Headquarters, on Thursday, said that the Nigerian Troops have killed 600 Boko Haram/ Islamic West Africa Province Terrorists in various locations in the Northern Region of the country in

Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the update on Armed Forces of Nigeria Operations activities from 6 to 28 May this year.

According to him, “several members of the Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP (BHT) fighters and senior commanders were neutralised and their logistics facilities, gun trucks and other structures destroyed as well as recovery of weapons.

“Within the period under review, a total of 188 BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed and several others suffered various degrees of gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival. This is in addition to several others killed in air bombardments.

“The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE also rescued several civilians – women and children, who were abducted by the terrorists. The total number rescued within this period is 236. The victims have undergone medical checkups and treatments at our health facilities.

“In summary, the Armed Forces of Nigeria from 6 to 28 May 2020 neutralized 188 BHT/ISWAP criminals in the North East, killed 392 bandits in the North West and 20 bandits/armed militia in the North Central parts of the Country amongst other successes recorded.

“Suffice it to say that human and technical intelligence confirmed that between 6 to 28 May several BHT/ISWAP criminals as well as bandits/armed militia were killed due to our ground and air offensives.

“I am to state that these joint operations by the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies have considerably degraded the common enemies of Nigeria and reduced economic sabotage.

The DMO Coordinator reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was totally committed to tackling all security challenges in the Country until normalcy was restored in the land.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE