Insecurity: Nigerian troops kill 29 terrorists in multiple operations

The Military High Command on Friday disclosed that the Nigerian Troops under special operations code-named “Operation Dole” have killed 27 members of the Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic West Africa Province, ISWAP fighters and senior commanders in the renewed efforts to end insurgents activities in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on the update of the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the last one week, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche stated that during the operations, logistics facilities, gun trucks and other structures belonging to the bandits were destroyed while a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

He explained that the coordinated activities occurred in airstrikes and other offensive operations executed across the theatre of operation.

According to him, 20 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were killed and 6 AK-47 rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades were recovered.

“In Operation HADARIN DAJI, the Air Component neutralised 27 armed bandits and destroyed some of their dwellings along the Nahuta-Doumborou Corridor on the border between Katsina and Zamfara States in airstrikes.

“While in operation WHIRL STROKE, raid operations on bandits’ hideouts in Benue and Nasarawa States led to the neutralisation of 2 bandits of the notorious Gana’s gang with others fleeing with various degrees of gunshot wounds, including the Gana. Seven members of Bassa militia were arrested in Kpelebewa Village in Nasarawa State.

“The items recovered in the operations include; 4 locally fabricated machine guns, 3dane-guns, 12 locally-made rifles, cartridge firing pistols and 2 locally fabricated cartridge guns,4 revolver pistols, 2 cartridge pistols, 58 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 57 x 7.62mm Special Ammunition, 2 motorcycles, 2 camouflage, a generator set and a Bag of Gunpowder as well as assorted charms among others items.

According to DMO Coordinator, “under operation, Delta Safe Area of responsibility, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA conducted anti-illegal bunkering/Crude Oil Theft (COT) operations around Ugbodede, Uwakeno, Opumami, Banga Communities and around Escravos general area in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations, the team located and dismantled illegal refining sites and a wooden boat with 3 coolers, 136 dugout pits, 201 surface metal storage tanks and 174 ovens laden with about 14,434 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil as well as 1,385,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO.

“The storage facilities were dismantled. No arrest was made as operators of the illegal refining sites fled on sighting the team. Meanwhile, the illegal refining sites have been earmarked for swamp buggy operation”

He further explained that similarly, “on 11 May 20 this year, Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS intercepted 3 large wooden boats around Madangho and Sara Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State”.

According to him, “the boats were laden with about 12.6 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil and 43,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO”.

Enche said that in a related development, “on 12 May this year, the team discovered 7 refining units, 13 metal storage tanks and 4 dugout pits with about 440.3 barrels of stolen crude oil and 180,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO. The boats, items and products discovered in the course of the operation were impounded.

” In the same vein, on 11 May this year, Forward Operating Base IBAKA patrol team around Effiat Waterways intercepted an abandoned wooden boat laden with 310 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled from the Republic of Cameroon.

“Similarly, on 14 May this year, the Base patrol team intercepted an abandoned medium size wooden boat laden with about 67 drums of products suspected to be PMS around Enwang Creek

“The seized bags of foreign parboiled rice, boat and drums of suspected PMS are currently in Forward Operating Base IBAKA custody”

Enenche further explained that in another development, “on 15 of May 2020, a Chinese vessel, MV HAILUFANG II was attacked by pirates off the coast of Cote D’ Ivoire. The pirates took control of the vessel and directed the vessel towards Nigerian Waters. The vessel had 18 crew members comprising Chinese, Ghanaians and Ivorians

“The Nigerian Navy was alerted of the pirate attack and immediately, the Nigerian Navy Ship NGURU was dispatched to intercept the vessel

“On interception of the vessel at about 140 nautical miles south of Lagos Fairway Buoy, the pirates refused to comply to the orders of the Nigerian Navy Ship, hence the Nigerian Navy had to conduct an opposed boarding of the vessel. All the ship crew were safely rescued, while the 10 pirates were also arrested “.

