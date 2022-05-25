Insecurity: Nigeria needs president with right temperament ― Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has told Nigerians to look out for an individual with the right temperament to vote as the next president.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday, he appealed to delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to back him in his bid for the presidential ticket in this weekend’s primaries.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said he possesses the requisite temperament to lead Nigeria in time of unprecedented insecurity and economic downtown.

According to him, Nigerians must be mindful of the type of person they elect as the next president as anyone without the calmness of character may fan more embers of crises and jeopardise the peace and unity of the country.

Tambuwal affirmed that sections that have various agitations in the country have their reasons, noting that he had been engaging with them because “you cannot beat a child and ask him not to cry.”

The presidential aspirant who was represented by the spokesman of his Campaign Organisation, Prince Daniel, added: “Obviously, the enormous task of the presidency and the huge challenges in various sectors in the country require a vibrant leader who would not be running the affairs of the country from the hospital, thus the leading PDP presidential aspirant (Tambuwal) is the right choice being a bridge-builder between the younger and older generation.





“Specifically, at age 56 he is not too young to run and not too old to lead.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The presidential hopeful appealed to PDP delegates to be sure not to make mistakes in the choice they make at the convention as he presented himself as the best aspirant to take the country out of its present quagmire.

He further said: “This is a passionate appeal to party faithful and delegates nationwide to take advantage of this opportunity to right all the wrongs and vote with conscience as we cannot afford to get it wrong again this time.

“I plead with us to vote with nobility remembering that we have no other country than Nigeria and we are all in this ship together. The choice you make at the primaries will determine if the ship successfully sails to shore or sinks in the deep seas.

“Nigeria’s fate is pinned on you to present a credible and detribalized candidate. We are counting on your patriotism to vote right and ensure your votes count.

“With our aggravated challenges, bringing our country back from the brink is an economic, moral, political and social imperative. Nigeria is at a crossroad and needs to take effective decisions on its next political and governance steps and we believe that the Mutawallen Sokoto is capable to deliver!”

“Another campaign cycle is upon us, the PDP, having lost two consecutive presidential elections in the last seven years, now has another opportunity to elect a qualified candidate who knows his onions to face the ruling party in the contest and deliver victory to the main opposition party, hence the popular choice of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,” he affirmed.”

Tambuwal described his fiscal policies as Governor of Sokoto State as topnotch, reviving the industrial and commercial sector while getting the federal government’s nod as the best-performing state following the disbursement of N123.34bn grants to states.

He also cited his achievement on ease of doing business in Nigeria, noting that Sokoto State has become the second best-performing state across the country.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Insecurity: Nigeria needs president with right temperament ― Tambuwal

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Insecurity: Nigeria needs president with right temperament ― Tambuwal