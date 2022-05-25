Ebonyi APC Stakeholders, state govt trade words over alleged plot to disrupt primaries

Some Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, yesterday, alleged a plot by the state government and its agents to disrupt the party’s governorship primaries.

The Stakeholders under the umbrella of Destiny 2023 Campaign Council of the immediate past Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam, made the allegations in a statement signed by its leader and former gubernatorial aspirant, Engr. Paul Okorie.

According to Okorie, the state government and its agents have hired armed thugs from other states to attack, and cause mayhem at the venue of the gubernatorial primary slated to hold tomorrow, Thursday 26 May.

The group also alleged that there was a plan to scuttle the primaries by dragging the party to court against the laid down rules of the party that all aggrieved members should first explore and exhaust all the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to address grievances.

They however call on the National Chairman of APC Adamu Abdullahi and the leadership of the party to take note of the antics of the state government to destroy their party in the state.

“It has come to the knowledge of the Destiny 2023 Campaign Council, the campaign organization of Engr. Elias Mbam, of the plans to scuttle the gubernatorial primary election in Ebonyi State scheduled to hold tomorrow, Thursday 26th May 2022 by agents of Ebonyi State government.





“Credible intelligence available to us alleges that agents of Ebonyi state government have procured armed thugs from Enugu, Abia, Cross River and the Rivers States, some of which are already in the state, in liaison with his local vigilante (Ebubeagu Security Network) with the plan to attack and cause mayhem at the venue of the gubernatorial primary tomorrow to ensure that it does not hold and prevent perceived opponents from attending.

“We plead with the security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Security Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Military to take notice and ensure that the life and safety of Engr. Elias Mbam, other aspirants, their supporters, party faithful and delegates are guaranteed and protected.”

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the APC and Security consultant, Chief Stanley Emegha, dismissed the allegation. He, however, accused Chief Elias Mbam of bringing thugs into the state to set the stage on fire.

Emegha, then promised that the state government and the party will not allow any single individual to disrupt the peace of the State.

“How can the state government bring in thugs into the state. We have been fighting crime and criminality and cannot expose the state to hoodlums. Chief Mbam is the one that brought thugs into the state to set the stage on fire but I assure you, they will not disrupt the primaries”.

