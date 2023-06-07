Brig Gen Isang Akpaumontia, the new Commander, 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, has appealed for the maximum support of traditional rulers to boost security across Kogi State.

The Commander made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to Etsu Bassa – Nge Kingdom, HRM Alhaji Brig. -Gen. Abu Ali (rtd); and the Aguma of Bassa, HRM Jimba William Keke.

The General had earlier last week paid courtesy visits to the Atta Igala, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and the Obaro of Kabba to seek their maximum support.

In his short remarks at Bassa-Nge Kingdom, the Brigade commander, thanked the traditional ruler for the warm reception, describing the visit as a unique one being a retired General in the Nigerian Army and now a royal father.

General Akpaumontia said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Farouk Yahaya, dimmed it necessary to upgrade the Command Army (CAR) to 12 Brigade Headquarters Nigerian Army, to enhance security in Kogi State.

According to him, “as the commander, I decided to pay courtesy visits to traditional rulers across the state to seek your support and collaborations to boost security in the state, and to convey the goodwill of the COAS to you and the people of Kogi.

“We shall be coming to you from time to time to seek your fatherly counsel, advice and collaborations which is the idea and initiative of the COAS to boost security across the state and the nation at large.

The brigade commander assured the royal fathers of improved security across the state.

He, however, warned criminal elements in the state to turn a new leave or move out of the state, stressing that it would never be business as usual.

“It is going to be a different ball game entirely as there would be no save haven any more for criminals in the state.

In his response, the Royal father welcomed the commander and the respectable members of his entourage for the courtesy visit.





The monarch noted that the formation of 12 Brigade Lokoja was long overdue because of the uniqueness of Lokoja as the center of Nigeria, and therefore commended the COAS for the formation.

The Etsu Bassa-Nge further commended the Nigerian Army for the establishment of Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Oguma, with the deployment of brilliant and hardworking personnel which according to him, had helped in curbing communal clashes, crimes and criminalities in the area.

“For us, we have learnt a lot of lessons in avoiding communal clashes and the security have improved tremendously with the help of the Nigerian Army and community efforts.

“We shall continue to carry out our roles in maintaining peace, law and order as well as providing the necessary information to the security agents especially the Nigerian Army.

“As the new Commander 12 Brigade, we will continue to give you the maximum support and ensure we give the needed information that will help in fishing out the criminal elements”, the paramount ruler said.

On his part, the Aguma of Bassa, HRM William Keke, also assured the commander of the unflinching support of Bassa people in order to ensure the safety of lives and property in the area.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of Award Plague to the two Royal fathers by the Commander on behalf of the COAS.

The Commander thereafter visited the Forward Operational Base in Oguma, where he commended the personnel for maintaining peace in the area.

He charged the personnel to continue to sustain the peace and serenity in the area, and assured them of the full support of the COAS.

