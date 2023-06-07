As part of efforts to cushion the effects of the hardships confronting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Paikoro and Shiroro Local government areas of the state, the state’s chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) has donated relief materials which includes food items and none food items to IDPs Camps in the aforementioned two local government areas of the State.

Nigerian Tribune investigation gathered that the IDPs have been sheltered at the Baptist Primary School and UBE School Gwada, IDPs camp in Shiroro LGA while those in Paiko were assembled at the ECWA Church in Paikoro LGA of the State.

The state’s CAN Chairman, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Yohanna, at the presentations of the relief items to the IDPs urged them to remain steadfast and prayerful.

The CAN Chairman, represented by his Vice, Revd. Ezekiel Ibrahim appealed to the IDPs to accept the little that has been presented to them saying, “our prayers are with you always, because we want you to return to your respective ancestral homes soonest”.

While praying, he said “the issue of insecurity and Banditry in parts of the state will soon be a thing of the past. God has heard our cries.”

He however expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of those who lost their lives and those still in captivity.

The relief items consisted of several bags of rice, maize, beans, cartons of noodles, gallons of palm oil, groundnut oil, packets of bar soap, detergents, salt and seasonings among others.

The Parish Priest of Saints Peter & Paul Kafin Koro, Rev. Fr. Benedict John Adigizi who received the items on behalf of the IFPs expressed appreciation for the efforts of the body of Christ in the State.

He added that a lot of people were seriously affected and many others have relocated.

“With the presence of security agencies, some of the Internally Displaced persons have started returning home and the people have started living in peace,” he said.

