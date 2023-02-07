Michael Ovat

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has taken delivery of security and information gadgets donated to the state government by the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

Nigerian Tribune learnt, the items included 6000 Streetlights with Surveillance Cameras, 1000 walkie-talkies, and trained personnel, among others.

The Governor who received the items on Tuesday at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium Nnewi/Ozubulu during the Anambra South Security Surveillance and Information Technology Summit said “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is a true one Anambra, so I appreciate, congratulate, and applaud him on behalf of the government and good people of Anambra. We gladly accept this gift for the safety of Anambra South.

“We must ensure that the skilled security people adhere to the Anambra State Vigilante Law and Police Act.”

Soludo assured the Senator that the Solution Security team, made up of the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, would work with him to make sure that the security agencies were operating cooperatively by the existing security architecture.

Continuing, Soludo said, “I must express my sincere gratitude to Sen. Ifeanyichukwu Ubah for coming up with this specific idea to secure Anambra South.

“The seven local governments in Anambra South, including Ogbaru, were under siege when I took over office.

Because of the gun violence and homicides that were occurring at the time, we couldn’t conduct campaigns in these areas adequately.

“We decided to take on these crooks and retake our state. Everyone’s job is to protect lives and property. Men, women, and children all have a part to play. Speak up if you see something.

“We reactivated the Anambra State Security Trust Fund law and requested donations from Ndị Anambra. Since we shall be developing Anambra State together, many people responded to our invitation by providing money, vehicles, technology, and other items. We have come today to honour one such big endeavour”.

The Governor disclosed that after the general elections, he would meet with representatives from each political party in Anambra and plead with them to put partisan politics aside since government belongs to everyone, saying that his agenda would development of Anambra, optimally.

He added, “I’m asking members of the National Assembly regardless of party affiliation that we should work together for the development of Anambra. The celebration today is an Anambra event, not a political one.

Earlier, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah congratulated the Governor on keeping his promise to visit Nnewi.

Ubah said, “We have come to inform all of our adversaries who have predicted that Anambra South will not prosper that we will permanently sweep out all criminal elements in collaboration with the state government.”

“We have developed a project called “Secure Anambra South Project” to combat security issues.

“What we are seeing here is a deliberate alliance between the offices of the Anambra South Senatorial District and the government of the state.

“The initial group of trained personnel is here to protect the investments as well as to ensure in collaboration with other security agencies that investors coming to invest in the state won’t be afraid.”

“Our security will henceforth speak in every neighbourhood with a single voice. We’ll set up communication and security devices to continue to protect our people”

“The installation of street lights is our initial phase, followed by the installation of surveillance cameras.”

To further the fight against insecurity in the state, Ubah asked the residents of Anambra State to support the state legislature and security apparatus.