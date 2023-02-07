Taiwo Amodu

National Security Adviser, Alhaji Babagana Monguno, has said his agency along with others was determined to give Nigerians the needed protection to enable them to exercise their franchise in the coming general elections.

The NSA gave the assurance on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who visited him in his office.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, Alhaji Monguno said his agency and others have continued to have fruitful discussions towards giving the electoral umpire and eligible voters a favourable security atmosphere for the conduct of the elections.

He said:’ We have had several meetings with the chairman of INEC, the ICCES which I co-chair. We know what we have done. We are sure of what we have on the ground.

All of us here who are the managers of security in the electoral process know what we’re doing. We are not in any way in doubt but we need to let the entire country know that agents of bad news peddling all kinds of stories around, we see these on social media.

If these are intended to scare people, I want to dispel such illusions. Everybody that is concerned with carrying out his legitimate undertaking, casting his or her vote will do so in a secure atmosphere. ‘It’s very important that Nigerians are not pushed to the limit where they will abandon their number one responsibility as citizens. All security agencies are up to the task.

Also speaking, Professor Yakubu said the meeting with the NSA and other security chiefs was encouraging.

“With just 17 days to go, security is a critical moment for the 2023 general election. We want to welcome the assurances from the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence, the Inspector General of Police and (other) security agencies.

“We are aware that additional security has been deployed to our facilities nationwide. We also note the increasing tempo of activities in many troubled spots nationwide.