Insecurity: FCTA reinvigorates G7 security operatives

AS part of measures to tackle the volatile security situation in the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Administration has taken steps to re-invigorate the G7 security operations which involve security collaboration and partnerships with states that share border with the FCT.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji stated this after the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting chaired by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello.

According to Babaji, the re-invigoration of the G7 security operations would see the commencement of security actions and procedures by members of the G7 which would involve taking the fight to the bandits and terrorists in their camps which are mostly located in states bordering the FCT.

The Police Commissioner, however, called for the collaboration and cooperation of residents of the FCT whom he urged to provide timely intelligence to the security agencies while also calling them to be security conscious at all times.

He also assured residents of their safety and urged them to go about their lawful activities.

Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Minister, Ambassador Abu Salihu Mohammed, while corroborating the CP, revealed the readiness of heads of security agencies in the neighbouring states to participate actively in the G7 operations.

He also called on residents to be wary of fake news, especially on the social media, which are designed to cause panic among the citizenry.

He said: “I call on residents to give actionable and timely intelligence to all the security agencies and to also be security conscious.

“I’m also assuring them that FCT is safe. Every member of the community should go about their lawful businesses. We are on top of the situation. We have deployed our men both overt and covert and we are doing everything possible in synergy with all security agencies, with the support of our traditional rulers and religious leaders to make sure that FCT is safe.”

Circulating such news, he said would amount to playing into the hands of terrorists. While urging residents not to panic, he called on them to verify news and other information from relevant and recognised authorities.

The meeting was also attended by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, Chief of Staff to the Minister, Mallam Bashir Mai-Bornu, ES FCDA, Shehu Hadi Ahmed, heads of the various military formations and para-military organisations in the FCT as well as religious and traditional leaders and Area Council chairmen.

