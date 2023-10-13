The Borno government has placed a ban on all mining activities in the state due to the fragile security situation in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, in Maiduguri on Friday.

”The state government is working on mapping and securing the mining sites with a view to ensuring law, order, and the safety of lives.

“The government is also working on a governance protocol for the mining sector in the state,” the commissioner said.

Tar said that the state government will soon issue a code of conduct and standard operating procedures for the mining value chain to guide the sector.

He advised all stakeholders in the mining sector in Borno to abide by the ban warning: Any violation will attract the wrath of the law.”

