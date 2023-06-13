Six suspects who allegedly committed the criminal offence of conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping have been handed over to the Bauchi State Police Command by operatives of the 133 Special Forces Battalion (SF) based in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA.

The development was based on the inter-agency collaboration towards complementing the constitutional mandates of the Police as a lead Agency in maintaining the internal security of the state as contained in a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.

According to him, preliminary Investigations uncovered that the suspects kidnapped a 23-year-old student of Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG) residing at the Federal Low Cost of Azare town, and whisked him away along with a snatched Toyota Camry 2010 with Reg No. (Withheld)and headed to Misau town route.

On receipt of the distress call, the Military stationed at the checkpoint responded immediately and intercepted the stolen vehicle alongside the suspects, meanwhile, the victim was rescued unhurt.

Consequently, the following items were found in their possession at the point of arrest which includes; 8 different mobile phones, Knives and charms.

However, one of the suspects, Damilola James of Turum area of Bauchi, slumped while trying to escape before reaching the checkpoint and was taken to Federal Medical Center (FMC) Azare for immediate medical attention but was certified dead by a Medical Doctor.

During further Investigation, all the suspects confessed to the crime, meanwhile, a discreet investigation has been ignited after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

In a related development, the Command also arrested one Fatima Muhammad Sani, 17 years old and her cohort for the Offences of criminal conspiracy and causing grievous hurt.

On 10/6/2023 at about 1400hrs Police detectives attached to ‘C Police Divisional headquarters, of Bauchi Metropolis, acted on the credible information available at their disposal that on the same date at about 1307hrs one Sa’adatu Abdurrahman Liman aged 19 of behind old Airports, Bauchi was deceitfully brought into a house situated at Gida Dubu area of Bauchi by one Fatima Muhammad Sani aged 17 and her sister one Zulaihat Muhammad Sani aged 15 both of Gida Dubu area.

They were alleged to have connived and battered the said Saadatu and thereafter poured her boiled water, as a result, she sustained serious injuries on her neck and cheeks. The heinous act was perpetrated by the suspects on the account that the victim is dating one of the suspects’ husbands.

On receipt of the report of the alleged occurrence, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer DPO visited the scene, arrested the Culprits and swiftly rushed the victim to the Hospital for medical treatment.





The culprit and her accomplices have confessed to the crime in the Course of Investigation and will be charged to Court for Prosecution of the alleged established Offences accordingly.

The Command is making a clarion call on the people of Bauchi State including all the Crème la crème personalities; various associations/unions and all residents of the State to cooperate with the Police to nip in the bud, all forms of crimes /criminalities and flush them out of their hideout in the State.

The Command is fully prepared and battle ready to deal decisively with criminal merchants and their allies who are desperate to make a living at the expense of the law-abiding citizens.

