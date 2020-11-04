Insecurity: Army funding is inadequate ― Senate

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Nigeria Army, Senator Muhammed Ali Ndume has condemned the current budget allocation to the Army stating that it is grossly inadequate at this time.

The Senator stated this in Sokoto when he led his committee members from the Senate to the 8 Division headquarters of Nigerian Army in Sokoto on an oversight function on Tuesday.

He described the current situation in the country as a period of war which he said a mere one per cent allocation of the country budget can never be enough for the army during a period of war.

“The allocation is grossly inadequate at this period of war, especially when you realise that it is from the same money they will repair their barracks, buy arms and maintenance of their vehicles among others.

“Then we are constrained, and the constrain is because I think those at the level of appropriation don’t even understand what is going on in the country.

ALSO READ: Nursing mother robbed of her car on Sokponba Road

“Go to other countries and see what they allocate to their Army and that is why they have peace, when you look at Nigerian situation, you will see we have not yet started, but we will continue to speak on behalf of the people.

“We cannot speak without fact and that is why we are here to see the fact by ourselves, so as to talk from the background of knowledge” he added.

He, however, commended the 8 Division for the success recorded in the zone against bandits and other security challenges which he said has helped farmers to return to farm in the zone.

The chairman further praised the army for their social responsibility to the various communities which he said is an added responsibility to them.

Speaking earlier in his remarks, the General Officer Commander (GOC), of the 8 Division, Brig. Gen. Aminu Bande, described the division as the youngest in the country.

He laid out the success recorded by the division in maintaining peace in the zone which compromise Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina State.

Others Senators on the entourage includes Senator Hassan Nasiha from Zamfara State, Senator Kola Balogun from Oyo State and Senator Abba Moro from Benue State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE