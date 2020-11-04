Nursing mother robbed of her car on Sokponba Road

It was an early morning operation on Sokponba Road, Benin City, on Wednesday, as a nursing mother was robbed of her car by a gang of suspected armed robbers.

The incident happened on the Murtala Mohammed Way, popularly known as MM Way, end of Sokponba Road, which in the last two weeks, has become the most notorious part of the ancient Benin City.

Just on Tuesday morning, two suspected armed robbers were mobbed and necklaced by an angry mob on the same Sokponba Road.

It would be recalled that hoodlums who infiltrated the #EndSARS protest in the city, had on Monday, October 19, set ablaze, the three police stations located at Saint Saviour, Ugbekun and Idogbo axis of Upper Sokponba Road, all in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

The arson on the three police stations and four others within the Benin metropolis led to the complete withdrawal of policemen from the streets of Benin and other parts of Edo State.

In the 25-second video of the latest robbery case in the area, the gang of robbers swooped on the car and dragged the occupants out.

A man in a white native dress was seen bringing out the baby wrapped in a white shawl from the back of the car, while an elderly woman, believed to be the grandma of the baby, stood a few metres away, confused.

A member of the gang pushed off the nursing mother, who went on her knees, pleading that she just put to bed.

“I beg I newly born, I beg I newly born”, she pleaded in Pidgin English while the robbers paid no attention to her.

Interestingly, members of the public who witnessed the operation did nothing to rescue her as one off the onlookers was heard asking another onlooker to “save the video”.

The gang members who robbed, later jumped into the car and drove off towards MM Way.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, it was reported, had on Monday, paid a visit to the Edo State Police Command, where she pleaded with the Command to get its officers and men back to the streets to stem the wave of robbery and other criminal activities in the state.

Obaseki, in addition to the promise to rebuild all burnt police stations and supply vehicles to the Command, also volunteered that the state government would pick the hospital bills of all policemen injured during the mayhem.

