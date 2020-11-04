Nigerian-born Democrat, Owolewa wins, to be elected as shadow US Rep

A Nigerian-born contesting on the platform of the Democrats, Oye Owolewa, will be elected as a shadow United States Representative for the District of Columbia.

ABC 7 News made the announcement via its Twitter handle @ABC7News

on Wednesday.

The tweet goes, “Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.”

The results show that Owolewa scored 164,026 votes representing 82.84 per cent of total votes cast.

JUST IN: Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia. ELECTION RESULTS: https://t.co/PAxfz7AJQl pic.twitter.com/4jP0NxB0Ux — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) November 4, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Is Doubling Nigerian Airports By 2023 The Priority?

RECENTLY, the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced that by 2023, the number of the country’s airports may be doubled to enhance air connectivity and boost the economy…

NLC Resists FG’s Airport Concession Plans

THE Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has again vowed to vehemently oppose plans by the Federal Government to concession the country’s most viable international airports