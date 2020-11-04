Nigerian-born Democrat, Owolewa wins, to be elected as shadow US Rep

World News
By Tribune Online
Oye Owolewa
Oye Owolewa

A Nigerian-born contesting on the platform of the Democrats, Oye Owolewa, will be elected as a shadow United States Representative for the District of Columbia.

ABC 7 News made the announcement via its Twitter handle @ABC7News

on Wednesday.

The tweet goes, “Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.”

The results show that Owolewa scored 164,026 votes representing 82.84 per cent of total votes cast.

