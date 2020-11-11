INEC to resume continuous voters registration next year 

Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Mu’azu has said the Commission would embark on Continuous Voters Registration from the first quarter of 2021.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday at the quarterly meeting of the Commission with political parties where he pleaded for their cooperation for the success of the exercise.

At the meeting, the acting national chairman of INEC also sought for their understanding over the postponement of the outstanding bye-elections earlier fixed for October 31.

Tribune Online checks revealed that Muazu predecessor in office, Professor Mahmood Yakubu had premised the postponement of the election on the security situation in the country.

Mu’azu lauded the leadership of the political parties and their candidates for the civil manner they comported themselves in the last September and October Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

He said: “All efforts, including signing and keeping to the letters and the spirit of the peace accord as well as adherence to the commission’s Voters Code of Conduct for elections during the COVID-19 pandemic are fully acknowledged.

“Nevertheless, the Commission feels that there is room for improvement. We would therefore welcome your feedback on the conduct of elections.”

In his remarks, National Chairman of African Action Congress, Mr Leonard Nzenwa, who spoke on behalf of Inter-Party Advisory Council, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for re-appointing Professor Yakubu for a fresh term of five years as INEC chairman.

He said the renewal of the latter’s tenure would ensure continuity that would ultimately guarantee innovations and improvement of the country’s electoral system.

