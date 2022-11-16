INEC to recruit 23,000 ad-hoc staff in Niger

By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State has said it is planning to recruit 23,000 ad-hoc staff for various activities in its preparations for the 2023 general elections in the country.

The New Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mallam Ahmed Yusha’u Garki, stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday in Minna.

Garki who assured political parties and other stakeholders of INEC preparations for the forthcoming general elections in the state added that the commission has concluded the expansion of polling units to give access to voters across the state.

“INEC in Niger State has added 1,765 new polling units to have a total of 4,950 polling units across the State,” he said.

The REC who charged political parties and civil organisations on the need to persuade people to obtain their voters card urged the public to crosscheck their names at the designated centers for a proper update.

The INEC commissioner said all transit camps for INEC officials have been refurbished across all local governments in line with the commission’s arrangements.

“Most of the transit camps have been relocated due to security and environmental factors,” he added.


Mallam Garki further said the commission has concluded planned to relocate IDP camps started in parts of the state to their respective environments before the commencement of the general elections, saying: “We are going to relocate even the IDPs in Kebbi State that crossed over from Niger State.”

He further cautioned political parties on vote buying and selling, hate speech and other related issues during electioneering campaigns and general elections, proper.

