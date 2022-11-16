Branch International appoints Seun Agbede-Olafusi as Global Head of People

Branch International, a San Francisco-based fintech with operations across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and India, has appointed Seun Olafusi as Global Head of People, effective immediately.
Seun, a veteran of human resources for over a decade, brings years of experience in executive leadership and delivering value in diverse sectors including Fintech, Technology, Aviation, and Financial Services. In her new role as Global Head of People, Seun will shape the company’s strategic people direction globally with a strong focus on leveraging technology to support inclusion. She will oversee the critical functions of over 250+ employees across all of the Branch’s operating regions.
Matt Flannery, Branch Co-founder & CEO, said, “We are witnessing a major shift in the way businesses drive the people and culture for growth. At Branch, our focus is on innovating and harnessing the power of humanizing systems to consistently attract, engage, develop and retain the best talents. With extensive experience in both the financial services and technology sectors, I am confident that Seun will help sustain the culture and environment that will make all our people proud to work at Branch International.”
Commenting on her appointment, Seun expressed her commitment to this new role saying: “I am thrilled to be taking up this new role at Branch International, particularly on a global scale.
“I feel privileged to be a part of our transformation journey to support the team in building capabilities that unleash market potential and accelerate growth, making Branch a great place to work”. Seun is a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resource Management USA and an alumnus of Covenant University, Nigeria.”
