Bauchi NSCDC assures of protection of INEC facilities, assets, warns against bush burning

Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Bauchi state Command, Ameh Edo James assured that personnel of the Corps will join hands with other security agencies in the state to protect all INEC facilities across the state.

He also assured that the Corps will continue to monitor activities in order to apprehend criminals and prevent criminal activities warning that the Corps will not spare any suspicious activity.

Ameh James was speaking shortly after paying working visits to NSCDC formations in Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Dass local government areas of Bauchi state to familiarize themself with the good people of the areas.

He also called on them to give the Corps all the necessary information to improve the security situation in the state stressing that without useful information it will be difficult to operate.

The Commandant also called on them to volunteer useful information needed to protect the INEC offices and other facilities across the three LGAs.

Ameh James then charged them to be vigilant on how they use fire and other explosives because according to him, “we are in the dry season and fire can easily be ignited and spread.”

