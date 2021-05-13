INEC creates additional 998 polling units in Cross River

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that it has created additional 998 Polling Units in the 18 Local Government Areas of Cross River State.

Making the announcement in Calabar at a stakeholder’s forum on Expanding Voter Access to Polling Units Engagements, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in the State, Dr Emmanuel Hart, said that the new polling units would be added to the existing 2, 283 polling units, to bring the total number of polling units to 3,281.

“INEC Cross River State is happy to announce to you that when the proposed new polling units are verified and approved by the Commission, Cross River will boast of an additional 998 polling units. The 998 PUs will be added to the existing 2,283 Polling Units and will increase the number of Polling Units in Cross River to 3281,” Hart said.

The Cross River REC added that the idea of additional Polling Units was to solve the problem of overcrowding during voting.

“By the special grace of God, the 1,527,055 registered voters in the State and new registrants will have decongested Polling Units in the forthcoming elections.

“It is also expected that with the full participation of voters in the electoral process, voter apathy will be reduced,” he said.

Hart further said that the additional PUs would guarantee short queues at Polling Units and provide a healthy environment in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

In addition, the REC announced that the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, in the state for the 2023 election would begin from June 28.

He called for the continued cooperation of stakeholders in the participation of the electoral process for a free, fair and transparent election in the State.

Speaking at the event, Cross River State Commissioner for Information, Mr Asu Okang commended INEC for carrying out the exercise and urged the commission to look at all the grey areas and rectify whatever observations made by the stakeholders.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC creates additional 998 polling units in Cross River