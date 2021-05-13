Stand firm and unite against Banditry, Insurgency, Clergyman charges Nigerians

The Diocese of Ijesa North (Anglican Communion) has bemoaned the current security challenges being faced in parts of Nigeria, calling on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution before it’s too late.

In an address, read by its Bishop, Rt. Revd. Dr Isaac Oluyamo, at Ijebu-Jesa, on Tuesday; in preparation for its 2021 Synod, the Diocese also called on government at all levels to restore the dignity of the traditional rulers, as they are very key to any meaningful achievements in the war against the security challenges currently facing the country.

Oluyamo held that it’s very unfortunate that Nigerians can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, as security agents across the country appear to have been overwhelmed; as such become helpless concerning the security situation in the land.

The prelate, who called for the strengthening of the ‘Amotekun Corps’ among other such security networks, said, if urgent steps were not taken concerning the situation, the country might face another civil war.

In his words, “the security situation of Nigeria at the moment is very alarming and critical. The nation is bleeding. Nigerians are groaning under insecurity and hunger at the same time.

“There are killings here and there by Boko Haram insurgents. Armed herdsmen are on the loose, maiming and killing with reckless abandon.

“Bandits are not letting Nigerians have rest of mind even as kidnapers are having to carry out their evil acts unhindered.

“Our tertiary institutions are no longer safe for our children, as they are being abducted, tortured and killed in a country where we have leaders. We can no longer travel for the fear of being kidnapped.

“We cannot continue like this. We cannot continue to live our lives in fear every day. Something has to be done by the government – and, very urgently, too! The Federal Government should as quickly as possible come up with a strategy to curb the ugly situation we have found ourselves before it’s too late,” he said.

Bishop Oluyamo called on Nigerians to stand firm and unite against the monster of insecurity because it is a challenge to everyone, not just the Northerners or Southerners, stressing that the South-western part of the country is also no longer safe.

According to him, one important step towards taming the security threats is for Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic background or religious bent, to begin to see one another as one and united in the quest to fight insecurity in Nigeria.

“We have to really unite against this monster called insecurity. We should stop seeing it as a challenge for the Northerners alone. No part of the country is safe anymore. Even, in Osun State, there are kidnappings here and there.

“I urge Mr President to also call for a national fasting and prayer session for the nation. There is nothing God and prayers cannot do.

“Every Nigerian should endeavour to be fair and just to one another in all sectors. Traditional rulers should also be given their pride of place again. Surely, they have a huge role to play in getting Nigeria back on her feet,” Rt. Revd Oluyamo stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Stand firm and unite against Banditry, Insurgency, Clergyman charges Nigerians

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Stand firm and unite against Banditry, Insurgency, Clergyman charges Nigerians