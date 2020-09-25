Industrial court issues fresh order to stop planned labour strike

The Federal Government has obtained a fresh order stopping the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on their planned strike which is to start on Monday.

The restraining order was issued on Friday by Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria sitting in Abuja.

The order of the court followed an ex parte application brought before the by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Justice Galadima’s order came barely 24 hours after he made a similar restraining ex parte order in favour of a group known as, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association, on Thursday.

The Acting Director of the Department of Civil Litigation of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Maimuna Shiru, and Mr Tijjani Gazali led the Federal Government’s team, who moved the ex parte application that was later granted by Justice Galadima on Friday.

The NLC and TUC had jointly declared to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday, September 28, 2020, to press for the reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price by the Federal Government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…Industrial court issues

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Industrial court issues Industrial court issues

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Industrial court issues Industrial court issues

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE