Petrol/Electricity Tariff: Labour directs Kano workers to begin protest Monday

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State branch, has called on all workers both in public and private sectors to commence mass protest and stay away from work on Sunday midnight 27th September 2020, in protest to express their displeasure over increment in the pump price of petroleum and hike in electricity tariff.

Disclosing this on Friday while speaking with pressmen, in Kano after an emergency executive council meeting, NLC Chairman, Kano branch, Kabiru Ado Minjibir said they were directed by the union headquarters to intensify the mobilization of workers and other Nigerians in preparation for the strike scheduled to start on September 28.

It would be recalled that the organized Labour’s plan to embark on a nationwide strike and mass protest against the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff hike was sealed this week with the approval of the National Executive Council of NLC and ratification by the Central Working Committee (CWC).

Comrade Minjibir then advised the federal government to, in the interest of industrial peace and social order, listen to the cries of workers and other suffering Nigerians and rescind the increases, warning that failure to meet the demands would make the planned strike and mass protest inevitable.

He further directed professional groups, Religious leaders, Student Unions, Tricycle Riders Association, Market men and women to join in the strike action, just as he notes that a peaceful protest will be carried out on Monday to show their grievances.

