Independence Day: Let’s join hands to build Nigeria ― Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday said the occasion of the nation’s 60th independence anniversary, presented the country the opportunity to join hands in unison to move the country forward.

This was contained in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of the 60th independence celebration saying “the occasion presents another golden opportunity for the people.

He calls on the people to continue to pray for the country, adding that with the unity of purpose by all Nigerians the nation will overcome all the challenges confronting it.

Akeredolu who drew the attention of Nigerians to the second line of the National Anthem said the time is now for all Nigerians to serve their fatherland with Love, Strength and Faith.

He urged Nigerians to love one another saying with love for one another, the security challenges confronting the country will become a thing of the past.

The governor said “the pains inflicted on humanity by the Covid-19 pandemic is still around, but believes that with the Nigerian spirit of resilience and resourcefulness the nation will bounce back into glory.

He, however, urges the people to continue to maintain all the guidelines laid down by medical experts until the pandemic is defeated.

Akeredolu called on the people of Ondo State to eschew all forms of violence as the state heads for the poll, insisting that no election is worth the blood of human being.

