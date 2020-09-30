Senate to enact new FAAN law, transportation safety bureau

For elective management of the nation’s airports, the Senate is set to enact a new law and discard the subsisting Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Act CAP F5 LFN 2004.

The proposed legislation, ‘Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill, 2020’ sponsored by the Senate representing Kebbi North scaled Second Reading yesterday.

If passed into law, it would be mandatory for anyone who intends to construct aerodrome to seek the permission of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as a pre-condition, among others.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, referred the Bill to the Committee on Aviation led by Senator Smart Adeyemi for further legislative inputs and report back in four weeks.

Another bill sponsored by same Senator Abdullahi equally passed second reading.

Tagged, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) for the regulation, prevention and providing effective administration for Safety Investigation in Nigeria and for other related matters, the agency would be saddled with the determination of the probable cause of all transportation accidents and serious incidents.

Presenting the lead debate the Senate Minority Leader said it would also empower the agency to publish findings and make the necessary recommendations to operators, regulators and the general public to promote transportation safety in the country.

He recalled that the proposed legislation scaled the First Reading on November 21, 2019.

“The undesirable risks associated with all modes of transportation include the occurrence of accidents and incidents which may endanger lives and damage property.

“It is, therefore, incumbent upon the state to ensure user safety and provide the appropriate framework by which any safety deficiencies in our transport network system can be thoroughly, objectively and independently investigated with a view to preventing reoccurrences.

“The objective of ensuring safety is best achieved through Research and Investigations into all incidents and accidents conducted by a duly appointed and recognised Authority, the outcomes of such investigations would enable the development of appropriate policies and codes of practice, as well as public awareness, with the aim of ensuring acceptable National Transportation Safety standards and practices.”

Senator Abdullahi expressed reservations over the existing arrangement in which transport operators are equally saddled with the investigation of accidents as he noted that it compromised the integrity of the investigations.

“Furthermore, the fact the occurrences of these incidents persist is evidence of the deficiency in the current structure.

“To ensure efficiency and effectiveness in this pursuit, there is a need to create a unified body which is completely independent (in its organisation, operation and decision making processes) from the transport operators, policymakers regulators, and other parties who interest could conflict with the tasks which organisation is entrusted.”

